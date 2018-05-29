‘Furious’ Puyol wants Barca priority shift

BARCELONA: Former Barcelona captain Carles Puyol is “furious” after Real Madrid won the Champions League for a record 13th time and says the Catalans must change priorities next season.

Madrid beat Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev to win the trophy for the third season running, taking the focus away from Barcelona’s La Liga and King’s Cup double.“I am convinced that we have a better team than Madrid, but they have won four of the last five Champions Leagues,” Puyol told Barcelona based newspaper La Vanguardia on Monday.

“I think the solution comes from getting our priorities straight. We’re losing an opportunity and I’m furious about that as a Barca fan. Winning the treble is extremely hard as statistics shows, so I think the most sensible thing would be to relegate the King’s Cup.

“Don’t get me wrong, I loved playing in the final, but the path there should be for the reserves and the young players to show if they are good enough or not.”Barcelona have won the King’s Cup four seasons running but only progressed beyond the Champions League quarter-finals once in that time.

“We have a great team and we have Leo (Messi), I think the Champions League has a much bigger global impact and also (impacts) on the Ballon d’Or.”