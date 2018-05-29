Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

One dead in Japan as elderly driver mounts kerb

TOKYO: A woman was killed and three other people injured on Monday as a car driven by a 90-year-old driver ploughed into pedestrians in eastern Japan, officials said.

The car mounted the kerb near a busy crossroads in Chigasaki city, southwest of the capital Tokyo, hitting four pedestrians, a local police spokesman said. "One female victim was later confirmed dead and three others -- two women and one man -- were injured," he added.

The spokesman confirmed the female driver was 90 years old. Police were still investigating the cause of the accident. Local media said the driver was also slightly injured. A series of fatal crashes caused by elderly drivers in Japan has left authorities grappling for ways to clamp down on the problem. Drivers over 65 were responsible for 965 deadly accidents in Japan -- more than a quarter of the total -- in 2016, according to the National Police Agency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar