One dead in Japan as elderly driver mounts kerb

TOKYO: A woman was killed and three other people injured on Monday as a car driven by a 90-year-old driver ploughed into pedestrians in eastern Japan, officials said.

The car mounted the kerb near a busy crossroads in Chigasaki city, southwest of the capital Tokyo, hitting four pedestrians, a local police spokesman said. "One female victim was later confirmed dead and three others -- two women and one man -- were injured," he added.

The spokesman confirmed the female driver was 90 years old. Police were still investigating the cause of the accident. Local media said the driver was also slightly injured. A series of fatal crashes caused by elderly drivers in Japan has left authorities grappling for ways to clamp down on the problem. Drivers over 65 were responsible for 965 deadly accidents in Japan -- more than a quarter of the total -- in 2016, according to the National Police Agency.