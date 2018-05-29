Two Venezuelan generals detained

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARACAS: Two Venezuelan generals were among a group of people arrested last week for allegedly plotting against the country’s President Nicolas Maduro, their lawyer said on Sunday. The generals are accused of leading a group of eight soldiers and a civilian. Alfonso Medina Roa, a lawyer for the officers, said they were charged in a military court for "treason against the fatherland, instigation of rebellion, mutiny and crimes against military decorum."
