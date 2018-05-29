Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

India against unilateral US sanctions on Iran

NEW DELHI: India only abides by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country, such as ones announced by the United States against Iran, India’s foreign minister said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump this month withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the reimposition of US sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 accord.

But Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said New Delhi’s position was independent of any other country. "India follows only UN sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country," she said at a news conference in response at a question on India’s response to the US decision.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar