Tue May 29, 2018
World

AFP
May 29, 2018

Dassault dies

PARIS: One of France’s richest men, Serge Dassault, has died in his office after suffering heart problems, his family announced on Monday. He was 93. The head of aviation and software giant Dassault Group, which owns the right-wing Le Figaro newspaper, Dassault was a titan of the French business world who had served as a senator and a mayor of a town south of Paris.

