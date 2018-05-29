Qibla direction determined

Islamabad: The Muslims knew about the exact direction to Qibla to offer prayers on Monday afternoon as the sun shone shine overhead Kaaba in Makkah. They used the ancient method of observing the shadow of a stick while fixing it on the ground vertically at 14:18. The shadow line showed the Qibla direction. This phenomenon happens twice a year, the first will be on May 28 and the second on July 16.