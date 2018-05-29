Agri varsity teachers continue protest against acting VC

PESHAWAR: The protest campaign against the acting vice-chancellor of the Agriculture University continued on Monday to press the government to replace him with a senior most faculty member of the university.

The teachers under the aegis of Agriculture University Teachers Association (AUTA) have started boycott of academic and administrative activities in the university. All the teachers are wearing black ribbons on arms.

The teachers also gathered at AUTA centre and staged a protest demonstration.They were demanding removal of Prof Dr Noor Paio Khan as acting vice-chancellor of the university and expedite the process of appointment of new vice-chancellor.

The protesting teachers accused the vice-chancellor of being non-serious, rude and having unprofessional attitude. They said that owing to the indifferent attitude of the vice-chancellor, academic and development activities in the university had been halted.

The protesting teachers criticised the government for its failure to appoint a full-time vice-chancellor even after six months. The position of the vice-chancellor fell vacant in January with the retirement of former vice-chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Swati.

According to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Universities Act, the government is bound to advertise the position of a vice-chancellor three months prior to the completion of the tenure of the incumbent so that timely appointment of permanent vice-chancellor could be ensured. The positions of vice-chancellors of Agriculture University Peshawar and Haripur University were advertised on November 2, last year. Over a hundred applied for the two positions.

The Higher Education Department did the scrutiny in six months. A list of the eligible candidates was sent to the academic and search committee for appointment of public sector universities, which is yet to convene its meeting to shortlist the candidates and hold interviews for the positions.