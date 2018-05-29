Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Drugs smuggling bid foiled, one held

KOHAT: The police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics by seizing six kilogram hashish and arrested a smuggler.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat told reporters that the police had barricaded the Indus Highway near Lachi Toll Plaza after receiving a tip-off. He added the police recovered 6kg hashish from the secret cavities of a car (B-4741) during search and arrested the drug trafficker Sabir Khan. The official added that a case had been registered under the relevant laws and investigation was launched.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar