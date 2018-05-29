Drugs smuggling bid foiled, one held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: The police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics by seizing six kilogram hashish and arrested a smuggler.
District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat told reporters that the police had barricaded the Indus Highway near Lachi Toll Plaza after receiving a tip-off. He added the police recovered 6kg hashish from the secret cavities of a car (B-4741) during search and arrested the drug trafficker Sabir Khan. The official added that a case had been registered under the relevant laws and investigation was launched.
