Tue May 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Thanksgiving rally taken out for Fata-KP merger

NOWSHERA: The activists of the Pakistan Zindabad Movement on Monday staged a rally to express joy and thank the government and the opposition parties for merging the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Led by Aqleem Khattak, the participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the Fata-KP merger. Speaking on the occasion, Aqleem Khattak said that it was historic day for the nation and country. "It is a victory for the tribespeople," he said, adding that draconian law of the British-era the Frontier Crimes Regulation had been abolished for good.

