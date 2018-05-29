Constable seeks help to get parents treated

PESHAWAR: A police constable has appealed to the philanthropists for help with medical treatment of his ailing parents and elder sister. Shah Syed, constable at the Kalu Khan Police Station in Swabi, said that his father Syed Bacha had been paralysed for six years. "He can't move and has been bedridden," he added. The cop said his aged mother was also handicapped and doctors had advised another surgery for her leg.

He said he obtained health cards for them but still they were not given any financial relief in the treatment from private clinics. The constable said he was depressed as his meagre salary was insufficient to meet his daily needs, let alone getting his ailing parents and elder sister treated. He can be contacted on cellphones: 0307-830 2370 and 0332-942 2370.