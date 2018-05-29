Food authority in KP seals two factories

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority sealed two factories and discarded 3,000 litres of fake soft drinks.
A press release said that two factories were sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards during a crackdown in Pabbi town in Nowshera district. A cold drinks company, faking all kinds of international brands, was raided where employees were caught red-handed producing fake brands of multinational companies.
"The company was sealed and over 3,000 litres of fake drinks were seized and discarded at the proposed venue," said the press release. A bubble gum factory was also sealed over bad sanitation and poor hygiene conditions in Pabbi.
The Swat team discarded more than 500 kilogram sweets and drinks from a bakery in a crackdown in Mingora Bazar. In Dera Ismail Khan, an ice factory was sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards. The factory had been warned earlier about poor sanitation and hygiene conditions.
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority sealed two factories and discarded 3,000 litres of fake soft drinks.
A press release said that two factories were sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards during a crackdown in Pabbi town in Nowshera district. A cold drinks company, faking all kinds of international brands, was raided where employees were caught red-handed producing fake brands of multinational companies.
"The company was sealed and over 3,000 litres of fake drinks were seized and discarded at the proposed venue," said the press release. A bubble gum factory was also sealed over bad sanitation and poor hygiene conditions in Pabbi.
The Swat team discarded more than 500 kilogram sweets and drinks from a bakery in a crackdown in Mingora Bazar. In Dera Ismail Khan, an ice factory was sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards. The factory had been warned earlier about poor sanitation and hygiene conditions.
Comments