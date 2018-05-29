Food authority in KP seals two factories

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority sealed two factories and discarded 3,000 litres of fake soft drinks.

A press release said that two factories were sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards during a crackdown in Pabbi town in Nowshera district. A cold drinks company, faking all kinds of international brands, was raided where employees were caught red-handed producing fake brands of multinational companies.

"The company was sealed and over 3,000 litres of fake drinks were seized and discarded at the proposed venue," said the press release. A bubble gum factory was also sealed over bad sanitation and poor hygiene conditions in Pabbi.

The Swat team discarded more than 500 kilogram sweets and drinks from a bakery in a crackdown in Mingora Bazar. In Dera Ismail Khan, an ice factory was sealed over non-compliance with food safety standards. The factory had been warned earlier about poor sanitation and hygiene conditions.