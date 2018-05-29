NAB chief wants investigations to be completed in 10 months

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, directed the Operation Division to complete the complaint verification, inquiries and investigations in accordance with the prescribed timeframe of 10 months on the basis of solid evidence as per law.

“No laxity, in this regard, would be tolerated,” he said while chairing a high level meeting to review performance of operations and prosecution divisions of NAB at its headquarters.

The NAB chairman directed Lahore NAB to complete 161 inquiries, 47 investigations; Karachi NAB to complete 173 inquiries, 119 investigations; Khyber Pukhtunkhwa NAB to complete 105 inquiries, 26 investigations; Balochistan NAB to complete 85 inquiries, 23 investigations; Rawalpindi NAB to complete 102 inquiries, 40 investigations; Multan NAB to complete 18 inquiries, 13 investigations, and Sukkur NAB to complete 95 inquiries and 20 investigations within the prescribed timeframe.

The NAB chairman directed the Prosecution Division to pursue effectively 1216 corruption references currently under process in various respective accountability courts so that the corrupt could be taken to the task, and NAB would recover billions of rupees from allegedly corrupt people and deposit it into the national exchequer. He said that eradication of corruption is the voice of the whole nation. He said NAB officers are putting their best efforts and energies together for elimination of corruption from the country across the board as per law.