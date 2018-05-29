Sindh, KP assemblies stand dissolved

KARACHI: The Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies’ constitutional tenure ended at midnight as the chief minister’s 27-member cabinet ceased to exist after Monday, May 28, 2018.

Today’s last session at the Sindh Assembly was chaired by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani. The cabinet members attended an Iftar dinner later in the evening, which was hosted by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who will remain in charge until an interim chief minister takes over.

The members will deliver their farewell addresses during the session. Prior to the session, they took part in a photo session.

Before the assembly’s tenure came to an end, the chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan met to decide name for the post of caretaker chief minister.

According to sources privy to the matter, Pakistan People’s Party is deciding between former chief secretary Ghulam Ali Shah Pasha and senior party leader Dr Qayoom Soomro to be appointed for the position.

Other names to come forward are of Aftab Sheikh from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, Ghous Ali Shah from Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, and Justice (R) Amir Hani Muslim from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, sources disclosed.

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also held its farewell session today, while the Balochistan Assembly and Punjab Assembly are set to complete their five-year term on May 31 (Thursday).