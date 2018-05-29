Sanity prevails, at last

ISLAMABAD: Top democratic-minded politicians once again demonstrated maturity and wisdom by unanimously choosing Chief Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk as caretaker prime minister, who has been known as a gentleman judge carrying dignity and honour.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, who finally clinched the deal and reached the consensus on the universally-revered jurist, showed that they are capable of sorting out most contentious issues through discussion and debate. At the very first stage prescribed by the Constitution, they arrived at the agreement.

Nasirul Mulk has the distinction of being a strong-willed but soft-spoken person, who can’t be intimidated by political pressure and campaigning. He can’t be taken for granted and his selection adds grace and elegance to the coveted office of the premier. It is the best choice from amongst the names considered for the office.

Throughout his outstanding judicial career, he had been noncontroversial, nonpartisan, flawless, impartial and unbiased although he had to deal with some very difficult cases of political nature.

It was not an easy task for the apex court to take up the inquiry into Imran Khan’s rigging allegations when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman had heightened political pressure to get his side of the story accepted by the judicial commission. While heading it, Nasirul Mulk as the chief justice remained steadfast and delivered the decision what the Constitution and law demanded.

Nasirul Mulk was one of those chief justices, who had no passion or penchant whatsoever for judicial activism. He always followed the judicial restraint. As the Supreme Court boss, he took no suo motu notice, a process that has been widely loved by some top judges including Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry.

Nasirul Mulk was always acclaimed for adhering to the Constitution and law. He used to conduct the judicial proceedings in a very cordial manner.

After his resignation as the PTI president during the 2014 sit-in, Makhdoom Javed Hashmi had disclosed that he was told by Imran Khan that the apex court chief justice, who will assume office shortly, will dismiss the Nawaz Sharif government.

Nasirul Mulk was that chief justice. However, Hashmi’s prediction turned out to be false as far as it concerned Nasirul Mulk as he did no such thing. During one of the court hearings as the chief justice, he had then briefly clarified saying that he as the acting Chief Election Commissioner once met Imran Khan in the presence of his lawyer Hamid Khan and some other persons. The meeting was held on Hamid Khan’s request.

As the chief justice and judge of the Supreme Court and Peshawar High Court, Nasirul Mulk always stayed away from the media, a habit that he may have to give up during his sixty days tenure as the interim premier.

It is a mere coincidence that both the caretaker prime minister and the chief election commissioner happen to hail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They served the PHC as well as the apex court as brother judges.

On one side is the remarkably smooth, controversy-free selection of Nasirul Mulk by the representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and on the other is the choice of interim chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), which has been marred by a deep controversy. The constitutional consultees belonging to the PTI and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) reached consensus on Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister. Except these two parties, all the other political forces of KP vehemently rejected the nomination. Manzoor Afridi’s meeting with Imran Khan at his Banigala residence stirred an intense political row and was dubbed as a pre-poll rigging.