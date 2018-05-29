Not a drop to drink

If reports are to be believed, Pakistan is on the verge of becoming water-stressed country. The warning is real. But it seems that the authorities concerned have no time to chalk out a plan to deal with the crisis which might prove to be disastrous in the future.

It is time we took effective action to save the country from the looming water crisis.

Sehba Khan

Lahore

*****

The problem of water shortage in Karachi is a serious one. But the authorities are not giving it the attention that it deserves. In many parts of the city, water supply is halted for days. Things are not better when the supply is restored, with people receiving contaminated water.

The authorities suggest that water should be boiled first before drinking. However, the state of water is so bad that it remains unfit for drinking even after boiling. The higher authorities need to take concrete steps to provide clean drinking water to people.

Mehak Aslam

Karachi