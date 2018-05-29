Treeless in Karachi

Rising temperatures in Karachi call for rigorous tree plantation campaigns. It is pitiful that the relevant authorities have not take any step to tackle climate change whose effects are now visible.

Heatwaves and extreme weather conditions are partly caused by human-caused climate change – rapid deforestation. Our country has less than four percent forest cover. A large number of people are chopping down trees to use wood as fuel to cook food. The higher authorities are requested to take appropriate measures to resolve the matter.

Maryam Ishtiaq

Karachi