Walk for water

Imagine having to walk two to three kilometres to fetch a bucket of water every day. Imagine waking up to extremely hot weather and finding no water in your taps. Will this crisis not make a person feel miserable? Phaka – a village that is situated around 15km away from Dadu – has been witnessing an alarming water crisis for many years. Residents do not have access to pure drinking water. The groundwater contains a high quantity of salt, which renders it unfit for consumption. They have to walk long distances in search of clean water and often stand for hours in long queues under the scorching heat to wait for their turn to fill their containers.

The authorities have not shown a sustained interest in resolving the issue. During election campaigns, political parties and their candidates go door-to-door and make tall promises. But after they assume public office, they turn a blind eye to the poor. More often than not, the welfare and betterment of society is forgotten until the next election. The relevant authorities must take immediate action to tackle this problem. Small water reservoirs and storage dams should be built to address the plight of villagers.

Assad Ali Baloch

Dadu