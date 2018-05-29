What about pensioners?

The demands of pensioners continue to be ignored by all governments. These people contributed a great deal towards the country’s development. The peanuts that they receive as pension can seldom help them meet their monthly expenses.

The higher authorities should take allow much-needed increment to pensioners. This will facilitate them during Ramazan and enable them to participate in Eid festivities along with other members of society with dignity and without facing a sense of deprivation.

Ali Asghar Awan

Karachi

*****

Why is our government indifferent to the plight of pensioners? Whether or not the prime minister’s ‘parting gift’ will see the light of the day, it is certain that our government is not ready to do something for the welfare of the pensioners who have contributed a great deal towards the country’s economic growth.

In the recent budget, pensioners were only given a raise of 10 percent. These pensioners are left with hopelessness and frustration. It is time the government took steps to alleviate their suffering.

Zafar Uddin

Rawalpindi