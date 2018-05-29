No bonuses

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s decision to approve an honorarium that is equivalent to three-month basic pay for federal government employees is appalling. Although there is a strong likelihood that the PM might retract this order, it has triggered a debate on whether this decision should have been taken. Such parting gifts couldn’t be justified. Had this order been approved, the money would have been taken out from the national exchequer.

Our country is already burdened by a ballooning state debt and such orders will further increase financial problems. Instead of issuing such orders, the relevant authorities should focus on spending money on the healthcare sector, which requires the most attention.

Khalid Mustafa

Islamabad