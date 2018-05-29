BIEK changes exam timings

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has changed the timings of examinations due to an expected heatwave likely to hit the city from today. According to a notification issued by the BIEK, the timings of exams from May 29 to June 13, 2018, have been changed. The exams for Arts Group Regular and Private students would start at 8:30am, said the notification.

MEd exam results

The University of Karachi (KU) has announced the results of MEd First and Second year (Evening Programs) and MEd (Morning) annual examinations 2017. The KU controller has notified the results of Med 2nd Year Evening Program Annual Examinations 2017, said a statement issued here on Monday.