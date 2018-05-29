Man kills wife over suspected affair

A man stabbed his wife to death in their house on Monday over suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair. According to Shah Lateef Town police station SHO Abdul Ghaffar Shah, the incident took place in Madina Colony, Quaidabad and the suspects tried to escape but his neighbours caught him and called the police.

Shah said the deceased woman’s body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem where she was identified as Aneesa. In his statement to the police, the suspect, Raheel, told police that he had married Aneesa in 2010 and they had two children together.

Raheel claimed that Aneesa had asked for divorce from him over a domestic dispute in 2016, but later they set aside their differences and began living together again in 2017. According to Raheel, a month ago, she again began asking for a divorce when he asked her to stop talking to strangers on the phone.

“The suspect said that when he came back to his home on Monday afternoon after work, he saw his wife talking to someone on the cell phone. He turned angry and stabbed her to death,” the SHO said. Police handed over the body of the deceased to her family and started an investigation.