ATC adjourns hearing of Naqeeb murder case till June 6

An anti-terrorism court has adjourned the hearing of the murder case of Waziristan native Naqeebullah Mehsud till June 6.

At a case hearing on Monday, the court issued non-bailable warrants of arrest against former SHO of Shah Latif Town police Amanullah Marwat and 11 other absconding cops. The key accused, suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar, and other co-accused in custody were produced in front of the judge. They were provided the relevant case copies, CDs and media reports aired on some news channels.

The court expressed its displeasure over the non-appearance of investigation officer (IO) Dr Rizwan. However, DSP Akhtar Jawad appeared on the IO’s behalf and told the court that the police had yet failed to arrest the absconding cops involved in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three other young men in a fake police encounter in January.

The court also heard the arguments on the bail application of Rao Anwar and on his plea seeking B-class jail facilities. Advocate Salahuddin Panhore while representing the complainant in the case (the father of deceased Naqeebullah) opposed the plea seeking B-class facility for Anwar.

He also challenged the declaration of Anwar’s residence as a sub-jail, saying the authority concerned had provided unlawful facilities to a suspected terrorist involved in the killing of an innocent young man. The attorney claimed that Anwar had not moved any applications to declare his residence as a sub-jail.

The court directed the Sindh Home Department to confirm Anwar’s stand about the declaration of his residence as a sub-jail and submit legal documents in this regard. It then reserved its ruling on this issue till June 6.

Meanwhile, media reports aired on some news channels regarding the murder of Naqeebullah was also submitted in the court, while applications of three co-accused – Saprud Hussain, Khizar Hayat and Yaseen – seeking B-class facility were also submitted.

The court directed the state attorney to argue the pleas on June 6. A recently appointed prosecutor Nazeer Bhangora will tender his arguments now. Earlier, former prosecutor Ali Raz had tendered his resignation saying he had received death threats from some unknown people due to which he declined to act as prosecutor in the murder case.

Hostile witness

It may be mentioned that an eye-witness Shehzad Jahangir has turned hostile in this case and has told the court in an earlier hearing that he had recorded his confessional statement against Anwar under duress.

The witness while recording his statement before the trial court stated that he was not aware of the fact of the involvement of Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case. He claimed that he was tortured by the police due to which he had to record his confessional statement. He further claimed that his life was under danger and requested the court to provide him safety and security.

On the other hand, the interrogators have also expressed their doubts on the report prepared by the police against the former SSP and others being tried in the case.

The interrogators have termed the report “suspicious” saying some 16 points were left unaddressed. It is learnt that the interrogators have claimed that the report prepared by the police even gave wrong cell phone numbers Anwar. The same mobiles were working in Islamabad at the time the murder of Naqeeb and three other took place in Shah Lateef Town, they said.