Four involved in stealing side-view mirrors held

The Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) has busted a seven-member gang of thieves involved in stealing side-view mirrors and arrested four of its most active members in Sohrab Goth on Monday.

Acting on directives issued by DIG CIA Dr Ameen Yousufzai, an ACLC team after strict surveillance apprehended four members of the gang involved in stealing side-view mirrors and batteries from cars in different parts of the city.

During interrogation, the suspects, identified as Abdullah Khan, Fazal Muhammad, Tur Khan and Zuhaib, admitted that they had stolen more than 2,500 side-view mirrors and batteries form vehicles in different parts of the city since 2014.

They further admitted that the two absconding members of their gang hailing from Afghanistan led their network. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.