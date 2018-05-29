CHK trauma centre staff warned against boycotting emergency services

Sindh Health Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho said on Monday the jobs of contractual employees of the Trauma Centre Karachi were secure till they continued working as per their contracts, but he warned that if they tried to deprive patients of emergency health services, they would be sacked without hesitation and fresh appointments would be made in their places.

“Nobody is going to fire the contractual and daily-wage employees of the CHK trauma centre, but they would have to work with honesty and dedication. But if anybody tries to boycott the health services or try to disrupt emergency health services, he or she will not be tolerated anymore,” he said while inaugurating the 7th Chest Pain Unit of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD).

The contractual employees of the CHK, including paramedical staff and nurses, are protesting against the Sindh health department for regularising the jobs of 76 medical officers and women medical officers working at the CHK trauma centre, and warn that if their jobs are not regularised, they will march towards the Chief Minister’s House and will not hesitate even to boycott the health services at the trauma centre.

Their protest and warning of the boycott of the emergency health services were taken very seriously by the health department and the health secretary was visibly infuriated at the threats of a boycott and protest by the paramedics and nurses of the trauma centre on Monday.

“We are not sacking anybody until and unless he or she commits some serious dereliction of their duty. If you are performing your responsibilities with honesty and dedication, and paying full attention to your jobs, your jobs are secure,” he said.