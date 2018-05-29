NICVD’s seventh Chest Pain Unit inaugurated at Lyari General Hospital

Sindh Health Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho inaugurated the 7th Chest Pain Unit (CPU) of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at Lyari General Hospital, Karachi, on Monday, saying that within a few weeks, this centre would be transformed into a satellite centre of (NICVD) where all heart-care facilities would be available for the people of the neighbourhood.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, he said that although seven chest pain units were now functioning in different parts of Karachi while as many satellite centres were also providing quality heart-care facilities in other cities of Sindh, more such units and satellite centres were required to save more lives.

“I believe that six to seven more chest pain units should be established in Karachi while more satellite centres should be functioning in other cities and district headquarters to save as many lives as possible,” he said and hoped that more centres would be established by the end of this year and next year to facilitate as many people as possible.

He also expressed his delight over the functioning of a filter plant to provide clean drinking water to patients at Lyari General Hospital and vowed that more such plants would be installed at other public hospitals so that patients and their attendants could have clean drinking water and remain safe from waterborne diseases.

Executive Director NICVD Prof Nadeem Qamar said they felt pride that one more of their chest pain unit had started functioning at the Sindh Government’s Lyari General & Teaching Hospital to provide state-of-the-art cardiac treatment for the people of Lyari and its peripheries.

He shared statistics of this service and said that since the establishment of this facility in May 2017 till May 16, 2018, 50,538 people visited the chest pain units, among whom 23,138 were cardiac patients. Furthermore, 2,681 patients were diagnosed to have had heart attacks and were managed successfully.

Prof Qamar maintained that these units were functionally designed for providing quality initial emergency care to hear patients and teams of all these units were diligently working to save lives round the clock. “Very soon, facilities of interventional cardiology, critical care and adult and paediatric cardiology will be functional at this Lyari outreach unit,” he announced and added that in future more chest pain units would be functional in different towns of the province as well.

The NICVD was committed to providing state-of-the-art cardiac treatment to the people of Sindh at their doorsteps totally free, he said and thanked the Government of Sindh for providing endless support to make this possible.

According to NICVD officials, Lyari’s Chest Pain Unit comprises 10-bed emergency unit, consulting clinics and facility of echocardiography, saying that NICVD introduced a new era of heart health care with the launch of its first chest pain unit almost a year back.

The NICVD chest pain units set up under flyovers at Gulshan Chowrangi, Gulbai Flyover, Malir Halt, Qayyumabad Chowrangi and Nagan Chowrangi, and at a clinic near II Chundrigar Road, have been serving people successfully and treating hundreds of patients on a daily basis. This service is one of its kinds and is available 24/7 throughout the year.