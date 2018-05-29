Man accused of murdering daughter remanded

A local court has sent a man accused of murdering his daughter on a two-day physical remand to the police.

The suspect Nisar Ahmed was produced before the Judicial Magistrate (West) on Monday. The investigation officer informed the judge that Nisar had confessed to murdering his daughter Iqra by strangling her.

The deceased’s mother Najma is the complainant in the murder case which is registered at the Surjani police station. According to Najma, Ahmed had killed Iqra on May 26 in a fit of rage when she insisted that she wanted to marry a man of her choice.

The IO prayed to the court to grant the police 14-day physical remand of Nisar, but the court accepted two-day remand and directed the IO to produce him in court after conducting the interrogation.