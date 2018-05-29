UNDP to provide technical assistance to Sindh Human Rights Department

Sindh Government and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday.

As per the MoU, UNDP Pakistan will provide technical and other assistance to support the Human Rights Department in the formulation of a provincial human right policy for Sindh, convening a provincial conference on human rights and developing a rights-based data collection mechanism.

UNDP Pakistan will develop a capacity building training programme for provincial line departments, including Sindh Treaty Implementation Cell regarding basic human rights obligations as well as implementation of a pilot initiative for capacity building aimed at staff at the district level.

It will also facilitate the department in establishing and maintaining linkages with relevant provincial and national stakeholders. Through this collaboration, UNDP Pakistan will undertake awareness raising initiatives on existing rights-based mechanisms in Sindh.

“It is a matter of pride for the Sindh Government that even on its last day in office it has achieved a major milestone in furthering human rights in the province,” said Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Human Rights Rehana Leghari.

The MoU establishes a two year framework agreement for strengthening human rights in Sindh, which could be extended subject to agreement between UNDP and the new provincial government. The MoU was signed on behalf of the provincial government by Human Rights Department Secretary Akhtar Inayat Bhurgri and UNDP Country Director Ignacio Artaza Zuriarrian.