Whoever talks of dividing country is our enemy, says Murad





Sindh’s chief minister has said that whoever talks about dividing Pakistan is “our enemy”. “All patriotic citizens who live in this country are our people.”

CM Syed Murad Ali Shah made the remark during his farewell speech in the provincial assembly, whose 14th house completed its five-year constitutional term on Monday. Shah’s comment was part of his clarification of his controversial statements made on May 22 in the PA as he was winding up the eight-day general discussion on the government’s budget for the next financial year.

The chief executive had cursed the opponent political forces attempting to create a new province in Sindh. His statements attracted censure from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

On Monday, however, he said he had erroneously made the statements, adding that the PA speaker had expunged them from the assembly’s records. “No human being is perfect, as anyone can make a mistake.”

Tribute to immigrants

CM Shah paid tribute to the people who had migrated to Pakistan, and he acknowledged their sacrifices. “Parting with the graves of your forefathers and dear ones, and your ancestral homes, all for the sake of Pakistan, is a mighty sacrifice indeed.”

He reiterated his stance in the House that people will reject those who demand a separate province. “We uphold the culture of tolerance in accordance with the norms of a democratic era, as such things don’t happen during a dictatorship.”

He said that whoever lives in Sindh is a Sindhi, irrespective of their native language. He acknowledged that the Constitution does have the provision of creating new provinces, but hoped that such a matter will not come under discussion in the PA.

CM says his farewells

The chief executive said that the House was completing its five-year term at midnight in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution. He thanked God that 22 months ago he was chosen as the leader of the House, as his party’s leadership selected him for Sindh’s coveted top slot.

Shah said that during this 22-month period he had served the people of the province to the best of his abilities. He acknowledged the services of each and every member of the House who had participated in the process of legislation.

He said he tried his best to help every member of the PA who came to him with a problem of their constituency. “I feel proud of whatever help I provided to the aggrieved lawmakers regarding the resolution of the issues in their constituencies.”

The chief executive said he became an MPA for the first time on December 12, 2002, adding that during the past 15 years he continued his learning process about the assembly.

Terming former CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and senior minister Nisar Khuhro as his mentors, he said he had learnt a lot from them about parliamentary procedures and the norms, conduct and proceedings of the House.

PA opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that if politicians refrain from conspiracies, positive politics can strengthen democracy. He also acknowledged PA Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani for teaching him about the working of the legislature after he became a member of the House for the first time.

He said that in future the opposition leader should be entitled to similar privileges and facilities as available to the House leader. He also thanked both the speaker and the deputy speaker for the time spent with them in the PA.

Syed Sardar Ahmed, parliamentary party leader of the MQM-P, lamented that only the rule of majority is considered democracy in the country. He said participatory democracy should be promoted for the welfare, development and progress of the people.

PA Deputy Speaker Syeda Shehla Raza made an apology because, she said, a lot of people in the House had complaints against her. However, she added, she never compromised on the assembly’s rules of procedure.

Khuhro, parliamentary party leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, said the treasury members had actively participated in the process of legislation, adding that his party had served a lot of people during its rule in the past decade.

Later, a special photo session was conducted for the outgoing lawmakers, and they were also awarded special commendation certificates by the speaker for their participation in the PA’s proceedings.