JS Bank, Honda Atlas enters into a Strategic Alliance

Lahore: JS Bank Limited, one of the leading banks in Pakistan, has joined hands with Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Ltd. to offer exclusive financing solutions and value-added services to their customers.

As part of the strategic alliance between JS Bank and Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited, customers can avail fast track vehicle delivery along with priority processing at JS Bank through Honda Atlas Authorized Dealerships.

Speaking at the occasion Amna Tahir, National Manager Corporate - Honda Atlas Car Pakistan Limited, said “This initiative has created an ideal scenario for both JS Bank and Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited. With this alliance, we aim to strengthen our customer relations by providing best Honda vehicles at the best possible financial package offered by JS Bank Auto Finance”.

Commenting on the partnership, Imtiaz Bukhari, Business Head Central, JS Bank stated, “At JS Bank, we provide customers with high value products and services which result in convenience and benefits for the end user. This alliance with Honda Atlas enables us to ensure that our clients are able to purchase their vehicles in the most efficient and smooth manner possible.”

HACPL believes that this alliance will play an essential role in cultivating a strong mutually beneficial business relationship for both JS Bank and HACPL.***