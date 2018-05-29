FBR asked to extend tax amnesty

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) on Monday urged the chairman of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the last date of filing returns under the tax amnesty scheme.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said people were fasting and praying for long hours during Ramazan and were not in a position to do the needful to benefit from the amnesty scheme.

The union has also requested the FBR chairman to arrange for sessions with the chambers of commerce and industry and trade associations to highlight the salient features of the amnesty scheme.

Thaver urged the ministry of finance to adopt a friendly attitude to encourage the investors to bring their money back to Pakistan and to increase the return on savings schemes of the National Saving Centre (NSC) to make it viable.

Due to the uncertainty created by rupee depreciation over a period of time, the business community apprehended further depreciation, and was not inclined to shifting their money to Pakistan unless the government committed to no further depreciation and took positive steps to strengthen the economy.