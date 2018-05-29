PSO launches RON 97

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has upgraded its products portfolio with the inclusion of the RON 97 high octane petrol under brand name Altron X Hi- Octane 97.

RON 97 delivers superior performance to vehicles for a smooth and knock-free drive, a statement said on Monday. The higher-grade RON results in extended engine life and reduced maintenance costs. As they result in better engine hygiene, the new RON 97 from PSO reduces the environmental impact due to lower emissions.

Sheikh Imranul Haque, MD & CEO, PSO, said, “PSO is the most trusted Oil Marketing Company of Pakistan and we have earned that status by delivering the best fuel products to our customers in the hardest of situations. The launch of Altron X Hi- Octane 97 is yet another testament to Pakistan State Oil’s commitment to effectively meeting the changing needs of our consumers with fuel products that are at par with global standards.”