FPCCI criticises interest rate hike

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has criticised the interest rate hike in the recent monetary policy statement.

FPCCI President Ghazanfar Bilour said that the hike in policy rate to 6.5 percent is not appropriate at this time when foreign competitors are coming to Pakistan with low interest rate in their respective countries.

“Contractionary policy stance would discourage local investors to participate in various mega projects, particularly infrastructure development under CPEC,” he added.

Revival of the industrial and services growth is essential to sustain economic growth, which after many years is showing increasing trend, Bilour said, adding that current increase in the policy rate to 6.5 percent will add pressure on the economy.

Under the improving business environment efforts by the government, the SBP may need to play its vital role by adopting expansionary stance to create opportunities for the local businesses and their participation in the economic activities, the FPCCI president said.

The high policy rate regime along with the rupee devaluation adversely affects the intermediate and capital goods sectors.

Bilour also said that the current increasing trend in policy rate ahead of interim government would attract the multidisciplinary in-depth impacts. It is apprehended that besides inflation, the other motive would be financial support to the interim government through generation of funds by enhancing half percent difference in the policy rate.