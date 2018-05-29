Gold dips

Bengaluru : Gold prices fell for a second straight session on Monday as political tensions eased after U.S. President Donald Trump revived hopes of a U.S.-North Korea summit.

Spot gold declined 0.4 percent to $1,296.20 per ounce at 0700 GMT, while U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 0.6 percent to $1,295.60 per ounce.

"It looks like there is some chance of a meeting between the U.S. and North Korea leaders, that would lower the geopolitical risks and lessen the appeal of gold," said John Sharma, an economist with National Australia Bank, adding that a strong dollar was also pressuring prices.

The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, stood at 93.961, not far from 94.298 hit on Friday, its highest since Nov. 14. Trump on Thursday called off a planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which lifted gold above $1,300 an ounce level.