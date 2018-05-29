Euro higher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: The euro crawled off a 6-1/2-month low against the dollar on Monday, catching its breath after Italy´s president tried to allay investor worries about political unrest in the country, although the prospect of a near-term election capped gains.
The euro was 0.45 percent higher at $1.1703 after falling on Friday to $1.1646, its lowest since mid-November, losing more than 1 percent on the week.
The common currency was up 0.45 percent at 128.065 yen after sinking on Friday to an 11-month low of 127.165.The euro was seen to have received a mild lift after Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday rejected Paolo Savona, a vocal critic of the single currency, as the economy minister.
The two populist parties attempting to form a coalition in Italy had pushed for Savona to be appointed to the pivotal role.
But the euro´s bounce was limited as an early election in Italy looked inevitable as the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement abandoned plans to forge an alliance after their choice of economy minister was vetoed.
"The League and 5-Star Movement parties could expand their influence even further if a re-election is called, and Italian politics will remain unstable," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
TOKYO: The euro crawled off a 6-1/2-month low against the dollar on Monday, catching its breath after Italy´s president tried to allay investor worries about political unrest in the country, although the prospect of a near-term election capped gains.
The euro was 0.45 percent higher at $1.1703 after falling on Friday to $1.1646, its lowest since mid-November, losing more than 1 percent on the week.
The common currency was up 0.45 percent at 128.065 yen after sinking on Friday to an 11-month low of 127.165.The euro was seen to have received a mild lift after Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday rejected Paolo Savona, a vocal critic of the single currency, as the economy minister.
The two populist parties attempting to form a coalition in Italy had pushed for Savona to be appointed to the pivotal role.
But the euro´s bounce was limited as an early election in Italy looked inevitable as the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement abandoned plans to forge an alliance after their choice of economy minister was vetoed.
"The League and 5-Star Movement parties could expand their influence even further if a re-election is called, and Italian politics will remain unstable," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.
Comments