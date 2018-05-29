Euro higher

TOKYO: The euro crawled off a 6-1/2-month low against the dollar on Monday, catching its breath after Italy´s president tried to allay investor worries about political unrest in the country, although the prospect of a near-term election capped gains.

The euro was 0.45 percent higher at $1.1703 after falling on Friday to $1.1646, its lowest since mid-November, losing more than 1 percent on the week.

The common currency was up 0.45 percent at 128.065 yen after sinking on Friday to an 11-month low of 127.165.The euro was seen to have received a mild lift after Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Sunday rejected Paolo Savona, a vocal critic of the single currency, as the economy minister.

The two populist parties attempting to form a coalition in Italy had pushed for Savona to be appointed to the pivotal role.

But the euro´s bounce was limited as an early election in Italy looked inevitable as the far-right League and anti-establishment 5-Star Movement abandoned plans to forge an alliance after their choice of economy minister was vetoed.

"The League and 5-Star Movement parties could expand their influence even further if a re-election is called, and Italian politics will remain unstable," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.