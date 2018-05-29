Tue May 29, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Rupee firm

The rupee was little changed against the dollar in the interbank currency market on Monday, traders said.

The local currency closed at 115.63 against the dollar as compared to 115.61 in the previous trade.

The market witnessed dull trading activity. The US financial markets remained closed on account of the US memorial day.

Investors reacted positive to the announcement of the caretaker prime minister by the government.

The government and the opposition has appointed former chief justice Nasirul Mulk as caretaker prime minister. He will take charge from June 1. Pakistan will hold its general elections on July 25. In the open market, the rupee closed steady at 118.50/118.90 against the dollar.

