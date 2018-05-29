Stocks close flat despite announcement of caretaker PM

Stocks ended flat on Monday as investors opted for profit-taking following a choppy session as the deadlock dissipated between the ruling and opposition parties regarding the care taker prime minister, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “The stocks showed recovery amid announcement of the caretaker prime minister, (which is) likely to ease political noise. Banking stocks outperformed after SBP policy rate hike in the monetary policy statement on May 25.”

Foreign outflows, Moody’s expectation on rupee fall, auto assemblers expected sales drop from non-filers next month, easing global crude oil prices, and concerns for surging current account deficit invited mid-session pressure. Upbeat data on textile exports for April 2018 and surging local cement prices played a catalytic role in the higher close at the PSX, the analyst added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index rose 0.15 percent or 64.49 points to close at 42,138.58 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 0.06 percent or 13.28 points to close at 20,606.92 points. As many as 343 scrips were active of which 193 advanced and 128 declined, whereas 22 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 139.34 billion shares as compared to the turnover of 109.67 billion shares in the last session.

Topline Securities in its post-market note said, “Market rallied around 469 points during intraday session, but later closed with marginal gain of 64 points to close at 42,139 index level, due to profit taking seen later in the day.”

The opposition leader and incumbent Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi finally disclosed former chief justice Nasirul Mulk’s name for the caretaker PM after several rounds of talks, it said.

International oil prices fell around 6 percent as Russia and Saudi Arabia have decided to raise their production level, which dragged Pakistan’s E&Ps scrips to lose around 1-2 percent in their values. OGDC, PPL and POL lost 2 percent, 1.4 percent, and 1 percent, respectively.

Companies with the highest gains included Rafhan Maize, up Rs398.00 to close at Rs8,398.00/share, and Unilever Foods, up Rs331.00 to close at Rs8,699.00/share.

Companies with the most losses were Bata Pakistan, down Rs46.33 to close at Rs2,003.67/share, and Wyeth Pakistan Limited, down Rs20.00 to close at Rs1,460.00/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, with a turnover of 16.129 million shares. The scrip gained Rs1.55 to close at Rs35.88/share. It was followed by TRG Pakistan Limited, with a turnover of 9.352 million shares. Its scrip gained 0.69 paisas to close at Rs26.42/share.

Lowest volumes were witnessed in Unity Foods Limited, with a turnover of 8.363 million shares. Its scrip lost 59 paisas to close at Rs27.52/share.