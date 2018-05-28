GB package insult to people, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dubbed Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) package as insult to the people and said that giving powers of legislation to the bureaucracy in Islamabad and brazenly denying the people their right is an affront to the GB people that will have far reaching consequences for political stability. “

“Parliament just passed a constitutional amendment bill taking away powers of president in respect of tribal areas to empower its people and just the same time the federal government has ambushed the GB people by taking away their powers and vesting it in the prime minister, he said in a party reaction soon after the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced enforcement of reforms package for GB today.

Khaqan’s announcement was greeted with pandemonium and a shouting match in the local assembly as members vehemently protested. According to the reforms package the prime minister will not only make laws for GB but can also override any law passed by the Legislative Assembly of the area, he said and asked, “Could there be anything more ridiculous and provocative?”