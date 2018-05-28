Farmers want NHA to pay dues

TOBA TEK SINGH: Scores of farmers Sunday stopped construction work near Pirmahal Interchange against non-payment of their dues of the property acquired by the National Highway Authority for Peshawar-Lahore-Karachi Motorway.

They staged a demonstration and chanted slogans against the prime minister, NHA, and the PML-N government. They were also carrying banners inscribed with their demands. The farmers also announced staging protest at the inauguration ceremony of the motorway on Monday (today) at Rajana. It is to be noted that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.