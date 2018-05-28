New envoy to US assuming charge tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ambassador-designate to the United States Ali Jehanagir Siddiqui will assume his diplomatic assignment tomorrow (Tuesday).

The State Department is being informed about his arrival and relevant documents are being delivered to the department. It will help the new envoy to start his functioning forthcoming.

The diplomatic sources told The News here Sunday evening that outgoing ambassador in Washington Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, who has relinquished the charge, is returning home. He has been replaced two years before completion of his contractual period. Aizaz Chaudhry has performed his diplomatic duties in befitting manner while he was in Washington. He served the country as Foreign Secretary before proceeding to Washington.

The sources hinted that he would be assigned some important diplomatic assignment soon. The sources pointed out that caretaker government that would be in place within four days has no authority to replace any ambassador/high commissioner abroad under 18th amendment of the constitution. Jehanagir Siddiqui will continue as ambassador in Washington even after change of the administration in Islamabad next week, the sources added. However the new government coming in office in the wake of the polls of July 25 could change any ambassador/high commissioner. The contractual non-career envoys would be deemed resigned after the installation of new government, the sources said. In an unrelated development Pakistan has given extension of one year in service to its ambassador in Russia Qazi M Khalilullah as he had already completed his tenure in Moscow. He will be attaining superannuation upon completion of his extended period of service in Moscow.