Oghi tehsil gets first degree college for girls

MANSEHRA: The first girls degree college was inaugurated in Oghi tehsil of Mansehra district on Sunday.

“I am proud to launch this first ever girls degree college,” Member Provincial Assembly Wajihuzzaman Khan told the inaugural ceremony in Oghi tehsil.

The MPA said that he had moved summary to Higher Education Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seeking induction of faculty and other staff at that college built with a grant of Rs300 million. “I expect start of regular classes at this college later in the year as formalities for hiring faculty and other staff is in final stage,” he went on to add.

Wajihuzzaman said that girls’ students of not only Oghi tehsil but also of Torghar could get education here.

The MPA, who is also chairman of District Development Advisory Committee, said he had got approved Rs6 billion for Mansehra water supply scheme and Rs5 billion for Datta By-pass road to ease traffic load in urban parts of city and its suburbs. However, he lamented that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government didn’t release the funds.

“I think lawmakers should work for welfare of people without any discrimination. And I appreciate MNA Captain (Retd) Mohammad Safdar for the development projects he launched in Oghi tehsil,” he added.