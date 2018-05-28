China condemns US warships’ South China Sea mission

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: China's Defence Ministry on Sunday expressed its opposition to what it called "provocation" by two US warships that sailed near South China Sea islands claimed by China. The US action seriously infringed upon Chinese sovereignty because the warships entered Chinese territorial waters without permission, the ministry said in a short statement. Chinese ships and aircraft were sent to warn the US ships to leave, it added.
