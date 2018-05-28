Mon May 28, 2018
World

REUTERS
May 28, 2018

China condemns US warships’ South China Sea mission

BEIJING: China's Defence Ministry on Sunday expressed its opposition to what it called "provocation" by two US warships that sailed near South China Sea islands claimed by China. The US action seriously infringed upon Chinese sovereignty because the warships entered Chinese territorial waters without permission, the ministry said in a short statement. Chinese ships and aircraft were sent to warn the US ships to leave, it added.

