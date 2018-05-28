ANP leader shot dead over enmity

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SWABI: A man gunned down a local leader of the ANP here Sunday. Police said accused Sabz Ali Shah over old enmity opened indiscriminate firing at his opponent Zarwali Shah in Kotha area of Swabi. As a result of firing, Zarwali was killed on the spot and the accused fled from the crime scene. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem and the Topi police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for arresting him.
SWABI: A man gunned down a local leader of the ANP here Sunday. Police said accused Sabz Ali Shah over old enmity opened indiscriminate firing at his opponent Zarwali Shah in Kotha area of Swabi. As a result of firing, Zarwali was killed on the spot and the accused fled from the crime scene. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem and the Topi police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for arresting him.
Comments