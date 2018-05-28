ANP leader shot dead over enmity

SWABI: A man gunned down a local leader of the ANP here Sunday. Police said accused Sabz Ali Shah over old enmity opened indiscriminate firing at his opponent Zarwali Shah in Kotha area of Swabi. As a result of firing, Zarwali was killed on the spot and the accused fled from the crime scene. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem and the Topi police after registering a case against the murderer started raids for arresting him.