Mon May 28, 2018
National

INP
May 28, 2018

Two dead as jeep falls into ravine

SHANGLA: Two people died and six others injured when a jeep fell into a ravine here Sunday. Police said a jeep heading to Pagori from Beley Baba area of Shangla, skidded off road and fell into a ravine. Two identified as Sajid s/o Shereen and Sanaullah s/o Fazl Ahad died in the accident while six others including Fazl Ahad, Khuda Bux, Kifayatullah, Mahaz, Ijaz and Arifullah were injured. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital, where condition of two injured persons was stated to be critical.

