G-B package insult to people, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dubbed Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) package as insult to the people and said that giving powers of legislation to the bureaucracy in Islamabad and brazenly denying the people their right is an affront to the G-B people that will have far reaching consequences for political stability. "

“Parliament just passed a constitutional amendment bill taking away powers of president in respect of tribal areas to empower its people and just the same time the federal government has ambushed the G-B people by taking away their powers and vesting it in the prime minister, he said in a party reaction soon after the Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi announced enforcement of reforms package for G-B. Khaqan’s announcement was greeted with pandemonium and a shouting match in the local assembly as members vehemently protested. According to the reforms package the prime minister will not only make laws for GB but can also override any law passed by the Legislative Assembly of the area, he said and asked, “Could there be anything more ridiculous and provocative?” "The so-called reforms package is a grave provocation and warned against the consequences of bulldozing it without taking the people and the G-B Assembly into confidence,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal assured the G-B people that the PPP would ensure that the right to legislate is vested in the GB Legislative Assembly. "For all other matters enumerated in part 2 of the Federal Legislative List, Parliament and not the prime minister should make legislation as is the case for all provinces," he said. Bilawal Bhutto said the PPP could not and would not allow the bureaucracy or any individual to legislate for Gilgit Baltistan be that individual the Prime Minister of Pakistan. "If the President can no longer legislate for the tribal areas, why the prime minister should legislate for the people of Gilgit Baltistan, he asked. Bilawal also questions sweeping restrictions on the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on what to discuss and what not to discuss and called it a grave violation of the fundamental rights of the people. "All coercive laws including the one pertaining to the setting up of military courts have been extended to G-B but human rights related laws are not," he said adding, “Such inhuman and degrading treatment of people of GB must come to an end before it is too late”. Bilawal also questioned the definition of citizenship saying that it opened the door for exploitation of the local people by the outsiders and called for its review.

"Furthermore, the provision that only retired judges of the High Courts and Supreme Court are eligible to become chief judge of the Supreme Appellate Court of Gilgit Baltistan means that no citizen of GB can ever become the chief judge, he said. Bilawal also demanded release of rights activists like Baba Jan Hunzai and others and a halt to the taking over of shamilat lands by the state.