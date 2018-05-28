Passerby killed as 2 groups trade fire

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A passer-by was killed when two groups exchanged fire in Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat district on Sunday, police said. They said one Attaullah allegedly opened fire on the rivals in Faqira Shalpin area after an exchange of harsh words. As a result, a passer-by identified as Muhammad Zada was hit a bullet and died on the spot.
