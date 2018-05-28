Passerby killed as 2 groups trade fire

MINGORA: A passer-by was killed when two groups exchanged fire in Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat district on Sunday, police said. They said one Attaullah allegedly opened fire on the rivals in Faqira Shalpin area after an exchange of harsh words. As a result, a passer-by identified as Muhammad Zada was hit a bullet and died on the spot.