Minhaj University orders girl students to vacate hostels

LAHORE: Almost a week after a video showing Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Khurram Nawaz Gandapur shouting at boarding female students of Minhaj University went viral, the university administration has asked the boarding students to vacate the hostels. Sources in the university said, some 300-plus students were living in the university hostel, who have been asked to vacate it. Reportedly, parents of some students held a press conference outside the Minhajul Quran Secretariat on Sunday and termed the decision unwise. They said punishment should be given only to those students who were involved in any illegal activity. In a statement, the PAT confirmed closure of the Minhaj University hostel, observing provision of hostel facility was not part of any project and the facility was provided on pressing demand of parents of students.