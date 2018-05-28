Mon May 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

I
INP
May 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Man kills wife for ‘honour’

KABIRWALA: A man killed his wife for ‘honour’ here on Sunday.The police said that the incident took place in Inayatpura area where the accused over suspicion of illicit relations opened straight fire at his wife. The woman was killed on the spot and the accused fled from the scene after committing the crime, the police added. The body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar