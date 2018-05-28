Man kills wife for ‘honour’

KABIRWALA: A man killed his wife for ‘honour’ here on Sunday.The police said that the incident took place in Inayatpura area where the accused over suspicion of illicit relations opened straight fire at his wife. The woman was killed on the spot and the accused fled from the scene after committing the crime, the police added. The body was shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case.