CIA’s ex-director calls my book a masterpiece: Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Former ISI chief Lt Gen Asad Durrani (retd) tweeted Sunday about a call from a former director from the US CIA, adding he is saddened by the “allegations made on me by “my own people”. Here are his tweets: “I got a call from the former United States Director of Central Intelligence Mr. William Webster who is also my good old friend. As intelligence chief I have worked closely with him. He appreciated my newly released book and called it a 'masterpiece'. I am humbled by his gesture.”

“For the people who are accusing me of making money through my new book - the profit earned is not for my luxury but will be used for the poor people who are victim of terrorism through various NGOs with whom I have association since many years.”

“I am saddened by the allegations made on me by my own people. I have served Pakistan all along putting my life at risk. People who live life for others selflessly never get respect they deserve & instead those who do all wrongs for their own benefits are treated like King.”