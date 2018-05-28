Rose stretches Fort Worth lead to four strokes

LOS ANGELES: Justin Rose got off to a sizzling start in sweltering conditions Saturday, then held on to push his PGA Fort Worth Invitational lead to four shots with a third-round 66.

England’s Rose birdied four of the first six holes at Colonial Country Club, where temperatures reached 100 degrees Farenheit (38 C). His 14-under par total of 196 put him four clear of another US Open winner, Brooks Koepka, and Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo. After a two-putt birdie at the par-five first, Rose drained putts of eight feet and 19 feet at the second and third to separate himself from the field.

Koepka, warming up for his defense of the 2017 US Open crown at Shinnecock in June, rolled in a 16-foot birdie putt at 18 to seize a share of second with a three-under par 67 for 200. With five birdies on the day he overcame a double-bogey seven at the 11th — his second double at the par-five hole this week. Grillo, who started the day one shot off Rose’s lead, couldn’t build much momentum. He opened with eight straight pars before his first birdie of the day at the ninth, then played the back in even par with a birdie and a bogey for a one-under 69.