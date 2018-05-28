Three Ukrainian soldiers killed in clashes with rebels

KIEV: Three Ukrainian servicemen were killed in fighting with pro-Russian rebels in the east of the country as fighting intensified in the region, Kiev said on Sunday.

Ukraine’s defence ministry said one soldier was killed in fighting late on Saturday. The country’s security service (SBU) later on Sunday confirmed two other servicemen were killed in shelling in the Luhansk region.

“In addition, four of our servicemen were injured in varying degrees of severity,” Dmytro Gutsulyak, spokesman for the Ukrainian defence ministry, said. The situation in eastern Ukraine has seen an uptick in violence in recent weeks. Two Ukrainian soldiers and four civilians — including a 13-year-old boy — were killed in fighting last week.